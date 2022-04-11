Udupi (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday inaugurated Dr Bannanje Govindacharya Memorial Digital Library and said, "the Library should serve as a centre of imparting knowledge and spirituality."

The Chief Minister also unveiled a bust of Bannanje Govindacharya.

"Science and spirituality are the two faces of the same coin. There is the spirituality behind every science. This library has many dimensions which include children's reading section, spiritual and digital segments," Bommai said.

Appreciating the entrepreneurship of the people of the coastal region, the Chief Minister said that honest and intelligent people should join administrative services to build the nation.

Children should make good use of the newly launched 'Mukhyamantri Magadarshi' programme which provides training for those interested to take competitive exams for various services, he added. (ANI)

