Washington, April 11: President Joe Biden said on Monday that the US and India will "continue our close consultation" on how to manage the "destabilising effects" of the Russian war in Ukraine as he held a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further deepen ties between the two countries.

"I'm looking forward to our discussions today. Mr Prime Minister (Modi), our continued consultation and dialogue are key to ensuring the US and India relationship continues to go deeper and stronger...," Biden said in his opening remarks.

The meeting comes at a time when the crisis in Ukraine has worsened and a White House statement on Sunday said that President Biden will continue "our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilising impact on global food supply and commodity markets." 'Killing of Innocent Citizens in Bucha Concerning; Urged Russia and Ukraine To End War', PM Narendra Modi Tells Joe Biden (Watch Video).

"I want to welcome India's humanitarian support for the people in Ukraine who are suffering a horrific assault, including a tragic shelling in a train station last week that killed dozens of innocent children and women and civilians attempting to flee the violence," Biden said.

The United States and India will "continue our close consultation on how to manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war," Biden added.

The virtual meeting comes in the midst of some disquiet in Washington over India's position on the Ukraine crisis as well as its decision to procure discounted Russian oil.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)