New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Monday hit back at the Congress for criticising the government's push to make facial recognition mandatory for Anganwadi beneficiaries, asserting that the Modi government is using technology to ensure transparency and inclusion in welfare schemes.

In a post on X, Devi said, "Modi government is ensuring transparency and inclusion in welfare schemes through technology. Congress, on the other hand, only spreads lies and misinformation and obstructs effective implementation of our schemes."

Her remarks came in response to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's statement accusing the government of using digital tools, such as facial recognition technology (FRT), Aadhaar and biometric authentication, to exclude the poorest and most vulnerable from essential entitlements, like rations and maternity benefits.

Rejecting the charge, Devi cited data to argue that technological interventions have expanded access, not reduced it. "It is absolutely wrong to say that the use of technology has led to a drop in PMMVY (Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana) beneficiaries," she wrote.

According to Devi, first-time beneficiaries under PMMVY rose from 72.05 lakh in 2019-20 to 80.48 lakh in 2024-25 — the highest ever. In just the first quarter of 2025-26, over 27 lakh new beneficiaries have already been onboarded, she added.

Highlighting other direct benefit transfer (DBT) successes, she said that over 10 crore farmers benefit from PM-Kisan and over 20 crore families receive Aadhaar-authenticated food grain and cash support under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) every month.

"This is not the Congress era where only 15 paise out of every rupee reached the poor. In Modi government, the entire 100 reaches the intended beneficiary," she said.

Ramesh had accused the government of turning technology into a barrier for the poor, referencing the use of Aadhaar-based systems that he said had denied rations to Adivasis and MGNREGA wages to workers. He also questioned the discriminatory nature of facial recognition systems, especially for women and children dependent on Anganwadi services.

The ministry's directive mandates the use of face recognition starting July 1 for child attendance and ration distribution across Anganwadi centres.

From August 1, it will also be required at the time of new registrations.

Pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls and even young children will need Aadhaar-based e-KYC and photo verification to access benefits, the ministry has stated in a series of implementation letters.

