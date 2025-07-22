Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Light rain lashed several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday, offering brief respite from the prevailing humidity.

The showers led to minor disruptions in traffic movement across some areas of the city.

Meanwhile, on Monday, an Air India flight from Kochi skidded off the runway while landing at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) amid heavy rainfall. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew members.

The incident occurred around 9:27 am when Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai, experienced a runway excursion upon touchdown on the airport's primary runway, which was slippery due to monsoon rains.

Despite the incident, the aircraft managed to taxi safely to the parking bay and all passengers and crew disembarked without harm.

"Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on July 21, 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown. The aircraft taxied safely to the gate and all passengers and crew members have since disembarked. The aircraft has been grounded for checks. The safety of passengers and crew remains our top priority," an Air India spokesperson said.

Airport authorities confirmed the incident and stated that emergency response teams were immediately activated.

"An incoming aircraft from Kochi experienced a runway excursion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai at 09:27 hours on July 21, 2025. CSMIA's emergency response teams were immediately activated to manage the situation. All passengers and crew are safe. Minor damages have been reported to the primary runway (09/27). To ensure operational continuity, the secondary runway (14/32) has been activated. At CSMIA, safety always remains our highest priority," a spokesperson for the airport said. (ANI)

