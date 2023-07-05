New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Delhi can expect light to moderate rain on Wednesday, with the Met office issuing a yellow alert, warning the showers could flood low-lying areas and disrupt the flow of traffic on key roads.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Delhi saw a spell of rain on Tuesday and the India Meteorological Department said cloudy weather and occasional showers are likely over the next six to seven days.

Maximum temperatures are likely to oscillate between 32 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months -- 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.

The IMD has predicted normal rainfall (94 to 106 per cent of the long period average of 280.4 mm) in the country in July. However, it anticipates below-normal precipitation over many areas of northwest, northeast and southeast peninsular India.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).PTI GVS

