Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain at isolated places over Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga, Toothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal area during the next one to three hours today.

The Meteorological Centre issued at 6:50 am on Tuesday.

"Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area during the next one to three hours," said the weather agency.

Toothukudi district will also get light to moderate rain next three hours, the weather agency said.

Earlier on February 6 (Monday), the Tamil Nadu government announced relief funds for farmers of Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladudhurai affected by crop loss due to incessant rainfall.

Tamil Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a relief of Rs 20,000 per hectare if the yield has suffered a loss of upto 33 per cent or above. He also announced Rs 3000 will be provided if there is early crop damage due to unseasonal rainfall.

Meanwhile, those farmers who have suffered losses and want to harvest their crops immediately would be given harvest machinery for rental with a 50 per cent subsidy through the Agri Engineering Department.

The relief package announced by CM Stalin also includes farmers who have suffered a loss in black gram harvests. They will be given 8 kg of black gram seeds with a 50 per cent subsidy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on February 6, held a review meeting to take a stock of the agricultural damages caused due to excessive rains in the state. (ANI)

