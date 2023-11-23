Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai, issued a light to moderate rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three days.

Chennai Regional Meteorological Department, Director Balachandran, said, "For the next two to three days, as far as Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry are concerned, light to moderate rainfall is expected. Heavy rainfall is expected in several districts, including Nilgiris and Coimbatore."

"If any change occurs, we will continue to monitor and inform you," he said.

The Met Director further said that many areas of the state experienced heavy rains in the past 24 hours.

"Heavy rainfall was witnessed in many places in the last 24 hours. We can see that the clouds, which were mostly in the eastern parts of the Bay of Bengal, have now moved. About 45 places recorded heavy rainfall, 8 places recorded very heavy rainfall, and 2 places recorded extremely heavy rainfall in the state," Balachandran said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Chennai Meteorological Department predicted heavy to very heavy rain was likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris, Theni, Thenkasi, and Coimbatore districts of Tamil Nadu.

Also, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu, it said.

In view of heavy rains in the state, the District Collectors have declared holidays for all government and private schools in eight districts, including Tenkasi, Viruthunagar, Pudhukottai, Nilgiri, Theni, Thirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Thoothukudi, on Thursday. (ANI)

