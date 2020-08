Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Tuesday predicted isolated light to moderate rains over the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike area on Wednesday and Thursday.

The KSNDMC predicted widespread moderate to heavy rains at isolated places over Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Dakshina Kannada districts in the Coastal area, and isolated to scattered light to moderate rains in North Interior Karnataka.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains likely at isolated places; heavy rains likely over Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Kodagu and Hassan districts," the KSNDMC said regarding the Malnad area.

It further said, "Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains likely over Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar and Ramanagara districts and isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over remaining districts of the South Interior region." (ANI)

