Noida, Mar 15 (PTI) Noida police officials on Tuesday cautioned people against clicking on suspicious links sent on social media and WhatsApp from unknown persons, suggesting possible attempts for cyber fraud.

The cyber cons could send such links on pretext of making online payments or sharing link for free access to a popular movie or video but end up hacking phones of users and emptying their bank accounts linked to their mobile numbers, the officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said inputs have been received by police that cyber frauds could send such malware on WhatsApp on pretext of sharing link of the newly released movie, “The Kashmir Files”.

“There has been no specific case here yet in which the movie's name has been used but there are inputs regarding such methodology being used by conmen for hacking into people's phone or duping them of money,” Singh told PTI.

Although, he said, there have been cases in which links were shared with people on WhatsApp where the gullible phone users ended up losing their savings after a few clicks.

There could be situations in which a phone user does not know that their device has been hacked from a remote location but are alarmed only when they learn that their bank accounts have been emptied, the additional DCP said.

“Most recently, three people approached the police within a period of a 24 hours from just one police station with similar complaints of cyber fraud, in which they ended up losing a combined Rs 30 lakh,” the officer said.

“Cyber crime is a rising trend and people should be aware of the menace. People should not click links shared with them on WhatsApp or other social media platforms by unknown persons. When friends or acquaintances share some files or videos, it would be better to check with them if they have watched or seen that file before opening it to avoid problems,” he added.

Amid rumours about malware being attached with links of “The Kashmir File”, Gautam Buddh Nagar Cyber Cell official Baljeet Singh said no specific case about the new film has been reported yet in the district.

He cautioned people to use the cyber helpline 1930 (formerly 155260) immediately in case of any online fraud or problem.

