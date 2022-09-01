Ambala, Sep 1 (PTI) A 22-year-old salesman at a liquor shop in Ambala City was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek, who hailed from Bihar and was living near Sector 9 in Ambala City, they said.

When police reached his house, Abhishek was found hanging from the ceiling fan. They brought down his body and sent it for a post mortem at the Civil Hospital.

Police said Abhishek had come to Ambala from Bihar around 10 days back and was working as a salesman at a liquor shop where his brother–in-law Laxman was already employed.

He was living with Laxman in a rented room near Jandali village.

A case under sections of the Criminal Procedure Code was lodged in the matter, police said.

Rampal, SHO, Sector-9 Police Station, said it could not be immediately ascertained what forced Abhishek to kill himself.

