Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) Renowned Bengali litterateur Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay has tested positive for the Covid-19 and is in home isolation.

When contacted, the 85-year-old Sahitya Akademi awardee said that he had been unwell since inaugurating the Malda Book Fair earlier this month.

"I went to Malda to inaugurate the book fair there on January 2. Since then I have not been keeping well. I did not have a fever but felt very weak. I took the test yesterday on the advice of my doctor and was found to be COVID-19 positive," he said.

Mukhopadhyay requested all those who came in contact with him in the last few days to take the test to find out whether they have been infected with the virus.

"I am asymptomatic. I hope that nothing much will happen to me," he said.

