Punjab, January 11: In yet another incident of violence against women, a 27-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping a woman passenger on Sunday night. The accused has been identified as Jagdev, a resident of Dharia.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the victim was found near the Haryana Mini-Secretariat where she was abandoned by the accused. Security personnel noticed her and informed the police. The victim, in her complaint, alleged that she had come from Delhi to meet a friend in Chandigarh's Mauli Jagran. However, upon learning that her friend was not at home, she came to the railway station and hired an auto for the ISBT, Sector 17. Bengaluru: Cab Driver Held for Alleged Rape of Woman Passenger.

The accused, instead, took her to an abandoned place near the Haryana Mini-Secretariat and raped her. Based on her complaint, the police arrested the accused. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

