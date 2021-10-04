Shillong, Oct 4 (PTI) Members of the ruling National People's Party had a narrow escape when a live bomb was detected at the entrance of the party office here on Monday when Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu was on a visit to the city.

Also Read | Dehradun Shocker: 22-Year-Old Student Hangs Self in Her Room After Not Being Able To Pay College Fees.

The two kg improvised explosive device was successfully diffused by Meghalaya police, officials said.

Also Read | Bihar Road Accident: 4 of a Family Dead in Car-Truck Collision in Rohtas District.

The outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has claimed responsibility of planting the bomb as a mark of protest against the killing of their leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in an encounter in August.

Naidu was in the city to inaugurate a road project and to attend a conference of the North Eastern Council.

The presence of an unclaimed bag was reported by a passerby in the afternoon at the entrance of the NPP party office at Lachumiere here and a bomb squad was rushed to the spot which diffused the explosive kept in it, a senior district police official told PTI.

He said the live bomb was diffused and HNLC has claimed responsibility for the planting of the bomb in a post in the social media by its self-styled general secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw.

The outfit claimed that the killing of Thangkhiew was a result of "political conspiracy" by ministers in the state and warned NPP leaders in the Khasi Jaintia Hills region of retaliation. It also sought the immediate resignation of the ministers from the party.

The militant outfit had recently planted several IEDs and one of them went off behind a busy market in the heart of Shillong in August in which two persons were injured and a building was damaged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)