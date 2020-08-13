Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP from Nawada, Chandan Singh slammed Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Rajeev Ranjan Singh also known as Lalan Singh for comparing LJP chief Chirag Paswan with Kalidas. Kumar said the party would not tolerate it if anyone spoke against Paswan.

"Lalan Singh has insulted the Prime Minister by comparing Chirag Paswan with Kalidas because Chirag Paswan supported the PM in increasing the number of coronavirus tests being conducted. We won't tolerate if you say anything against Chirag Paswan," said Chandan.

"Before saying anything about the other person, one should first look into oneself and see where JDU was in 2014 and how much support it had. JDU should never forget one thing that LJP won all seats and JDU was reduced to only two seats. Who is Lalan Singh to decide who will sit in the opposition? It is Nitish ji who forgave him for the kind of things he said against Nitish ji," he added.

Kumar said the people of Bihar did not get the kind of development they wanted or which should have taken place.

In ancient India, before Kalidas became a great playwright, he was unwise and on one occasion began to cut the same branch of a tree on which he was sitting. Lalan Singh had compared the LJP chief with him. (ANI)

