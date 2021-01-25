Goalpara (Assam), Jan 25 (PTI) A booth committee chief of the BJP was allegedly killed by a person over a family feud, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Rowmari under Rongjuli police station on Sunday night when a discussion between the duo turned ugly over a trivial matter.

Additional Superintendent Amitabh Basumatary said the accused person slit the throat of Manoj Masari (46) with a khukuri and also stabbed him to death.

"We have nabbed the culprit and are continuing interrogation. Though the exact reason is not known, but it is likely to be a family feud," he added.

