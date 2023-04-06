Lucknow, Apr 6 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to upload the report of the UP State Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission on its website.

The order was passed by a bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manish Kumar on the petition moved by Lakhimpur Kheri resident Vikas Agrawal.

The court ordered the state government to upload the report in four days and disposed of the petition.

Agrawal had challenged a government notification issued on March 30, 2023, regarding reservation to the Nighasan Nagar Panchayat.

Last month, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet accepted the report of the commission set up by it to look into the issue of reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in urban local body elections.

On behalf of the petitioner, advocate Gaurav Mehrotra had on Wednesday submitted that the commission's report is not available in the public domain.

The petitioner is handicapped in filing objections to the government's notification issued on March 30, 2023, notifying the reserved constituencies for the purposes of elections to the local bodies, Mehrotra said.

He had also informed the bench that the last date of filing objection is April 6, 2023.

