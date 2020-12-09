Chitrakoot (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 in a dowry murder case.

Prosecution officer Gopal Shukla said, "Judge Satyendra Prakash Pandey of Additional District and Session Court sentenced Hasan Ali to 10 years of imprisonment in a dowry murder case of his wife."

He also said that on August 17, 2017, Ali had burnt his wife for dowry.

"Nafisa was taken to a hospital in a burnt condition, where she succumbed to her injuries. A case was registered in this regard at Karvi police station on the complaint lodged by the woman's brother Mehdi Hasan," Shukla said.

