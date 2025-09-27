Leh (Ladakh) [India], September 27 (ANI): The locals in Ladakh's Leh attempt to go about their daily lives amid heavy restrictions imposed under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The restrictions have been imposed in Leh along with a heavy deployment of security forces following a violent protest on September 24, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office was set on fire.

Moreover, the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) sparked a massive row. He has been taken to Jodhpur Central Jail.

Dolma, a local, urged the administration to lift restrictions for at least an hour a day so that people can procure essential items, such as food and milk.

"This area is Polo Ground. I am buying milk after five days. We haven't been able to buy anything after the 24th. Adults can eat food, but it's difficult for babies who depend solely on milk. Gradually, everything should come back to normal, but we don't know," the elderly woman said.

"We don't have vegetables and milk at home. It is especially very difficult for daily wage labourers and tourists. We are helpless ourselves. They should lift restrictions for at least an hour. Otherwise, what will people do? What will they eat?" she added.

Rajendra Singh, originally from Jammu, told ANI that they were able to procure milk after a five-day wait, given the restrictions imposed by the administration following recent protests.

"We are getting milk after five days. We are not getting goods. I request that the government provide a one-hour relaxation in the curfew every day, allowing us to purchase food. I am from Jammu, but living here on rent," Singh said.

The protests turned violent in Leh on September 24, following which the BJP office in the area was set on fire. Two days after the death of four people in violent protests, Wangchuk was detained under the provisions of the NSA. The climate activist has been accused of "inciting violence".

Wangchuk was on a hunger strike, which ended right after the violence unfolded.

The climate activist has been advocating for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which concerns the administration of tribal areas and advocates for the creation of autonomous district councils with certain legislative and judicial powers.

The Sixth Schedule under Article 244 currently applies to the Northeastern states of Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

Restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remained in place in Leh on Saturday, following recent violence during protests demanding statehood for Ladakh.

According to the official order, assembly of five or more persons is banned in the district. No procession, rally or march is to be carried out without prior written approval.

Security personnel have been deployed in the area. (ANI)

