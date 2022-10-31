Visual of people looting fish after truck overturns in Assam's Bongaigaon district (File Photo/ANI)

Bongaigaon (Assam) [India], October 31 (ANI): A mini truck full of fish overturned in the Boitamari area in Assam's Bongaigaon district on Monday, causing chaos.

In a viral video, people were seen pouncing at the squirming fish, as they filled up their buckets, and escaped with the loot.

The mini truck carrying fish met with an accident and overturned, causing fish to spill on the road.

Confirming the incident, R Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Boitamari Police Outpost told ANI that, the mini truck met with an accident and it overturned on Monday.

"In the resulting chaos, a few people rushed to the area and started looting fish. Our police staff also rushed to the area and appealed to the people not to loot fish," the police official said. (ANI)

