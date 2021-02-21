Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): In wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday informed that the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.

In a video address, Thackeray said, "Do you want lockdown? The next eight days will decide. Maharashtra has reported around 7,000 COVID cases today. If the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want a lockdown can roam around without mask while those who do not want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules."

With the reference to the state government's campaign against COVID-19 'my family, my responsibility', the chief minister introduced a new slogan "I am responsible".

"The new slogan 'I am responsible' conveys that people must be responsible for themselves. People must make sure that they are wearing a mask, keeping social distancing and washing their hands," he said.

Referring to the strict restrictions imposed in Amravati district to prevent infection, the chief minister said that he has directed the district administrations across to the state to impose necessary restrictions where necessary.

"The events that will draw large crowds, be it political rallies or protests, will not be allowed in Maharashtra from tomorrow," Thackeray said.

Meanwhile, a week-long complete lockdown has been announced in the Amravati District of Maharashtra.

"A one-week complete lockdown will remain in force in Amravati district excluding Achalpur city. Only the essential services are permitted to operate," Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur told reporters.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar told ANI, "In view of rising COVID-19 cases in districts like Nagpur, Amravati and Yatvmal, the Maharashtra Government is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the districts. A meeting will be chaired by the Chief Minister soon to make a decision."

Maharashtra reported 6,971 new COVID-19 cases and 2,417 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 21,00,884. Till today, 19,94,947 people have recovered from the disease in the state. The number of active cases stands at 52,956 in Maharashtra.

In the last 24 hours, 35 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state. With these, the death toll rises to 51,788 in Maharashtra. (ANI)

