Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], March 30 (ANI): BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday alleged that beneficiaries in West Bengal are being deprived of central welfare schemes, saying that the state government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is "standing in the way" of people receiving benefits under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Garib Kalyan Yojana.

"They are not getting any benefits from Narendra Modi ji's Garib Kalyan Yojana because Mamata Banerjee's government stands in the way. People will only get their rights after removing this government," Ghosh told ANI.

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Launching a broader attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, Ghosh alleged that several communities in the state, including minorities, Adivasis, and Kurmis, have been neglected.

"Look, the minority community in West Bengal is suffering. They have done the same to the Adivasis and the Kurmis. No development has reached anyone. Everyone is being forced to leave Bengal and go elsewhere for work," he said.

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"These very people--those who have faced atrocities and deprivation--will be the ones to bring change to Bengal," Ghosh added.

He also alleged widespread corruption within the state administration, stating, "Mamata Banerjee has taught government employees how to steal. She has told them, 'Loot whatever you want, I am here,' and the distribution of that wealth is ongoing."

Referring to the Murshidabad incident, where a clash erupted in Raghunathganj at three separate locations, between two communities, during a Ram Navami procession, Ghosh said, "Look, Hindus are migrating from Murshidabad. At one point, people fled from Bangladesh to come here, and now they are migrating from here to other districts. The Hindus there know exactly what situation they are in. They don't need any 'agents'; the Hindus there themselves will defeat Mamata Banerjee," he said.

This comes after Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asked the Opposition "not to blame her" for the clash, citing the transfer of police officers ahead of the state elections.

Addressing a public rally in Paschim Bardhaman, Mamata Banerjee accused the police officers transferred by the Election Commission of instigating riots.

Meanwhile, a clash broke out on Sunday between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over flag hoisting in the Chopra area of Uttar Dinajpur district, leaving several people injured.

BJP's Uttar Dinajpur District Vice President Surajit Sen claimed that party workers were attacked by members of the Trinamool Congress while attempting to hoist a flag in Chopra, warning that peaceful elections would not be possible in the area.

The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)