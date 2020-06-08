India News | Locust Attacks Controlled in 11,6091 Hectares at 383 Places in Rajasthan: Agriculture Department

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 8 (ANI): Locust attacks were controlled in 11,6091 hectares at 383 places after surveying 14,80858 hectares, Agriculture Department of Rajasthan Government said on Sunday.

In a report, the department said that the first locusts attack was witnessed in Jaisalmer and Sriganganagar districts on April 11 and the latest attack was witnessed in the Alwar district on May 30.

Also Read | Assam: Leopard Lynched on Outskirts of Guwahati; Viral Video Shows Locals Parading Dead Body.

The report informed that the department has granted 120 vehicles for surveillance, 45 vehicles, 800 tractors mounted sprayers, 3200 water tankers to control the attack of locusts.

The department also allocated Rs 15 crores to combat locust attacks, the report said.

Also Read | Delhi: Aadhaar Cards, Voter IDs, Water Bills Accepted as Residence Proof at Govt and Private Hospitals.

The report further said that the disaster management department has granted Rs 1.45 crore to district collectors for the activities to control the attacks of locusts. Amount of Rs 14 have been allocated for vehicles and chemical pesticides.

Recently the Agriculture Department used drones to monitor the movement of the locusts in Jaipur's Samode.

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to food supply and livelihoods of millions of people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)