New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Minutes after starting its business on Monday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon due to protests by some opposition members who were carrying posters that invited strong disapproval from Speaker Om Birla.

When the House met at 11 am after the weekend break, opposition members, mostly Samajwadi Party MPs, started protests over certain crimes in Uttar Pradesh. The protesting SP members were carrying some posters.

The speaker strongly disapproved of the display of the posters, saying it was against the rules and hurt the dignity of the House. "You can't bring posters to the House. Please cooperate. If you show the posters in the House, I will be forced to take action against you," he said.

Birla said the Lok Sabha had in the past decided against any member carrying any kind of posters to the House.

"The House had already taken a decision against the display of posters. If you violate the decision, I will take action against you," he said.

The speaker told the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to bring a motion against it. "Or else I will take action," he said and adjourned the House till 12 noon.

