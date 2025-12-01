New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The first day of the Winter Session of Parliament witnessed an early adjournment as the Lok Sabha was suspended till 12 PM, just 20 minutes after the proceedings commenced at 11 AM, following repeated sloganeering and protests by Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise on electoral rolls across the country.

Speaker Om Birla called on Members of Parliament to maintain decorum in the House, assuring that he is ready to discuss the issues raised by the Opposition while emphasising that the Question Hour should be allowed to proceed. Despite repeated warnings from the Speaker, Opposition MPs continued their protests and sloganeering.

"I request you again (Opposition parties), to not disturb the Question hour of the House. This is not the time to raise issues, let the Parliament function. Disagreements, agreements, and ideological differences also happen in politics. But debate is the way to go to find a solution for that. Last session too, I had requested that we are the largest democracy in the world, we should have some standards," Om Birla said during the session.

Calling on people to raise relevant issues which are connected to the problems faced by various constituents, Birla added, "I request that the people have elected you here to talk about issues, raise relevant, strong issues, and raise and discuss the problems of the people. I will give everyone time to discuss, but disrupting the functioning of the house is not a good tradition."

"I am ready to talk on issues...Do you not want to raise issues? Discuss in parliament?" he added.

The first day of the Winter Session also included obituary references for former MPs, including actor and former BJP MP Dharmendra, paying tribute to their service.

The government has listed a total of 13 Bills for consideration during the Winter Session, many of which have not been examined by a Standing Committee.

The other legislative proposals likely to be taken up include the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025; the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025; the National Highways (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Atomic Energy Bill, 2025; the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Securities Markets Code Bill (SMC), 2025; the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Higher Education Commission of India Bill, 2025. (ANI)

