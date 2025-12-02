New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Shortly after Lok Sabha resumed its proceedings at noon on Tuesday, the Lower House of Parliament was adjourned just nine minutes later till 2 PM amid continued sloganeering by Opposition MPs demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Lok Sabha General Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh also read out the list of bills that will be sent for the President's assent, after being passed in the previous Monsoon Session in March, including copies authenticated by the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General. The bills listed included the Manipur (GST) Amendment Bill, 2025, the Manipur Appropriations No. 2 Bill, 2025, the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, and several others. MPs from the treasury benches also laid papers of various Standing Committees for consideration in the House.

The House also passed a motion for the election of two members to the Rubber Board, introduced by Jitin Prasad, MoS for Commerce and Industry. The motion was adopted without opposition.

While the Opposition MPs continued their "vote chor, gaddi chod" chant in the House, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Opposition for disrupting the functioning of the House, saying that while the government does not consider any issue to be smaller than the other, it is imperative for MPs to follow the rules of the House.

"We said from the first day that we should debate with a calm mind. Yesterday we protested against the protest. Today I want to protest against this (Opposition sloganeering) again. There are multiple issues in the country, I do not consider any issue to be smaller than the other, but Parliament functions according to the rules, you cannot bury other issues," Kiren Rijiju continued despite Opposition sloganeering.

"Bilkul, Bilkul (correct, correct)," came the reply from the treasury benches, lending support to Rijiju.

Following the adjournment at noon due to disruptions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla summoned opposition floor leaders and ministers for a meeting to resolve the issues and restore order in the House.

The Lok Sabha had witnessed only 15 minutes of legislative business after proceedings began at 11 AM, as Opposition protests and sloganeering forced the House to be repeatedly adjourned during the Question Hour.

The Winter Session continues amid persistent disruptions, with the government urging MPs to cooperate to ensure the smooth functioning of parliamentary business. (ANI)

