New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has intensified checking at the national capital's borders to prevent the illegal supply of liquor and the movement of unaccounted for cash after the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into effect, officials said on Wednesday.

Police in the border areas have been directed to keep an eye on the movement of suspicious vehicles, a senior officer said.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced several strategies to deal with the four-fold challenge of the 4Ms -- "muscle, money, misinformation and Model Code (of Conduct) violations".

In one of the first actions, the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man identified as Ajay (22), a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, for allegedly illegally transporting 20 cartons of liquor. The vehicle used to carry the liquor and two number plates were also seized.

Senior officers in the districts have been asked to take regular stock of the patrolling, the officials said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Sagar Singh Kalsi told PTI that ground staff have been briefed about the Election Commission's directions.

"Checking has been increased at the borders of Delhi and a strategy made based on the 4Ms," Kalsi said.

Instructions have also been issued that no party or its candidate should violate the Model Code of Conduct.

Another officer said vigil is being increase in Delhi's sensitive areas.

"If required, paramilitary forces may be deployed in such areas," he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Ravi Singh said the Election Commission's directions have been issued to the ground staff.

Delhi, which shares borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, has 15 police districts.

Appointing a nodal officer and issuing a complaint number and an email address are among the steps taken by the Delhi Police to prevent the spread of "objectionable messages" through SMS or social media during the polls.

Polling for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 25 in the sixth phase of the general elections, with 1.47 crore people eligible to exercise their franchise.

