By Deepika Rathour Chauhan

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha is likely to hold a special discussion later this week to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram, with the occasion providing members an opportunity to discuss aspects of India's cultural heritage apart from the role of the patriotic song in the freedom movement, and its contemporary relevance.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Working at Reputed Firm in Goregaon Claims Female Boss Touches Him When Reviewing His Files, Alleges ‘Bad Touch’; His Reddit Post Goes Viral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take part in the discussion.

"A detailed and special discussion is likely to be held in the Lok Sabha at the end of this week to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram. This discussion is expected to be a key highlight of the Winter Session of Parliament. It will provide an opportunity to discuss India's cultural heritage, the role of Vande Mataram in the freedom movement, and its relevance in contemporary India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to participate in the discussion," a senior MP said.

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah Update: Red Alert Issued in Chennai, Tiruvallur As Deep Depression Moves Close to Coast (Watch Video).

He said the discussion will reflect the government's commitment to highlighting the composition, which has inspired countless generations of freedom fighters and nation builders and is a lasting emblem of India's national identity and collective spirit.

Sources said that the House is expected to discuss the subject for about 10 hours.

The 150th anniversary of India's National Song Vande Mataram, which translates to "Mother, I Bow to Thee" was observed on November 7, 2025.

The composition, an enduring anthem, has inspired countless generations of freedom fighters and nation builders, standing as a lasting emblem of India's national identity and collective spirit.

Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, 'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875.

Later, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee incorporated the hymn in his immortal novel 'Anandamath' which was published in 1882.

It was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore. It has become an integral part of the nation's civilizational, political and cultural consciousness.

PM Modi had inaugurated the year-long commemoration of 150 Years 'Vande Mataram' in the national capital on November 7.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi remarked that Vande Mataram is not merely a word--it is a mantra, an energy, a dream, and a solemn resolve. He highlighted that Vande Mataram embodies "devotion and spiritual dedication to Maa Bharati". The Prime Minister stated that song connects people to the country's history, fills the present with confidence, and inspires the future with the courage to believe that no resolve is beyond fulfillment, and no goal is beyond the reach.

Describing the collective singing of Vande Mataram as a truly sublime experience, beyond the boundaries of expression, PM Modi noted that amidst so many voices, there emerged a singular rhythm, a unified tone, a shared thrill, and a seamless flow. The Prime Minister stated that November 7 is a historic day as the nation celebrates 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Winter session of Parliament commenced on Monday and will continue till December 19. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)