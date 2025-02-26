New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, extended their heartfelt wishes to the people on the occasion of Mahashivratri, invoking the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti.

Rahul Gandhi conveyed his greetings on X, writing, "Heartiest greetings to everyone on the holy festival of Maha Shivratri. May the blessings of Shiv Shakti always remain on you. Har Har Mahadev."

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri. May the blessings of Lord Mahadev remain on everyone, and may prosperity, progress, and happiness reside in your life. This is my prayer," Kharge posted on X.

Earlier, Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara said that nearly half of the country's population participated in the Maha Kumbh, showcasing India's civilisation and culture to the world.

"Nearly half of India's population arrived at Kumbh. People across castes, religious beliefs and opinions came here together. The world saw our unity," Giri Maharaj told reporters after offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Several Akharas participated in the Maha Kumbh, including Niranjani Akhada, Ahwan Akhada, and Juna Akhada, the largest Akhada in the Sanyasi tradition.

Akharas play a crucial role in the Shahi Snan. Akharas are religious orders of monks belonging to various sects, including Shaiva, Vaishnava, and Udasi. Each Akhara has its head, known as the 'Mahamandaleshwar.'

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)

