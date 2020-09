New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Parliament on Monday passed The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2020 and The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2020 with the Lok Sabha passing the two bills that were passed by the Rajya Sabha in March this year.

Eight bills were introduced in the lower house on the first day of the monsoon session.

These are the Salary, Allowances And Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance And Farm Services Bill, 2020, The Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 and The Bilateral Netting Of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020.

The Finance Minister also presented the first batch of Supplementary Demand for Grants for 2020-21 in Lok Sabha.

Speaking to reporters, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the Parliament gave a positive message to the country today.

"Today the Parliament session commenced. It gave a positive message to the country. In extraordinary circumstances, ministers and members were present there. They actively took part in proceedings. Discussions were positive," Birla said.

"We have conducted tests of members and their families. With precautionary measures being undertaken, we will be able to continue proceedings of Parliament as scheduled," he added.

Officials said 359 members attended the proceedings of the Lok Sabha today.

Members took their allocated seats the Lok Sabha chamber, in visitors galleries and the Rajya Sabha chamber to maintain social distancing.

The monsoon session of Parliament is slated to conclude on October 1 without any day off.

Both the Houses of Parliament will sit for four hours daily adhering to precautionary measures against COVID-19. (ANI)

