Mumbai, April 2: The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Tuesday released a list of 40 star campaigners to bolster the party's electoral prospects in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. "As per provisions under section 77 (1) of Representation of the people Act, 1951 the "Star Campaigners LOKSABHA ELECTIONS 2024, names approved by the State President Shri. Jayantrao Patil are sent as follows," a release brought out by the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) read.

The list included Sharad Pawar, Anil Deshmukh, Jitendra Avhad, Supriya Sule, Jayant Patil among others. The Nationalist Congress Party headed by Ajit Pawar announced a list of 37 star campaigners in Maharashtra. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP-SP Declares Five Candidates for General Polls in Maharashtra, Retains Supriya Sule in Baramati.

The list includes National President Ajit Pawar, National Working President Praful Patel, State President and MP Sunil Tatkare, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Cooperation Minister Dilip Valse Patil, Former Speaker of the Legislative Council Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Food and Drug Administration Minister Dharmarao Baba Atram, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil, Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Narhari Jhirwal, Sports Minister Sanjay Bansode, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, Former Union Minister Subodh Mohite, National General Secretary Brijmohan Srivastava, KK Sharma, Syed Jalaluddin.

Maharashtra, with its 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats. Supreme Court Allows Sharad Pawar Faction To Use ‘Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar’ Name for Lok Sabha Elections.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

