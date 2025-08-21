New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Parliament passed 15 bills during the monsoon session that saw continuous protests from the opposition members over their demand for debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, with several legislations passed without debate.

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned sine die a day before the scheduled ending of the monsoon session, which commenced on July 21. The Session saw 21 sittings spread over 32 days.

Apart from the bills passed, the session saw a fierce debate on Operation Sindoor. A discussion on the mission of astronaut Subhanshu Shulka and the role of the space programme for 'Viksit Bharat' could not be completed due to disruptions by opposition over their demands related to SIR .

During the Session, 14 Bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha passed twelve Bills and 15 Bills were passed by Rajya Sabha and a total of 15 Bills were passed by both the Houses of Parliament, accroding to a release.

A Special Discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor' in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam was held in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the debate in Lok Sabha. The discussion lasted 18 hours 41 minutes in Lok Sabha and 16 hours 25 minutes in Rajya Sabha.

The two Houses approved a statutory resolution for the extension of President's Rule in Manipur and the budget for the state.

A new Income Tax bill was passed by the two Houses. The Government in the Budget Session in July 2024 had announced that a time-bound comprehensive review of the Income-tax Act, 1961 would be undertaken. The Income-tax Bill, 2025 was introduced in Lok Sabha and referred to the Select Committee for examination. The report was presented in the Lok Sabha on July 21 and almost all of the recommendations of the Select Committee were accepted by the Government. A decision was taken by the Government to withdraw the Income-tax Bill, 2025 and Income-tax (No. 2) Bill, 2025 was introduced, considered and passed by the Lok Sabha on August 11 and returned by the Rajya Sabha a day later.

The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 was also passed. The bill seeks to provide for the development and promotion of sports and welfare measures for sportspersons.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed on Friday. The bill seeks to promote and regulate the online gaming sector including e-sports, educational games and social gaming and provides for the appointment of an Authority for coordinated policy support.

Five Bills of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways - The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025; the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025; the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025; the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 and the Indian Ports Bill, 2025 were passed by both Houses of Parliament during the Session.

Two Bills - the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 were introduced in the Lok Sabha to facilitate ease of doing business and ease of living respectively were referred to a Select Committee of the Lok Sabha.

Three Bills - Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 were introduced in the Lok Sabha and have referred to a Joint Committee of both the Houses.

The Constitution Amendment Bill seeks to provide for removal of the Prime Minister or a Minister in the Union Council of Ministers and the Chief Minister or a Minister in the Council of Ministers of States and UTs facing serious criminal charges which are punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 5 years or more and are arrested and detained in custody for more than 30 days.

Special discussion on India's First Astronaut aboard the International Space Station - critical role of space programme for 'Viksit Bharat by 2047 was also initiated in the Lok Sabha on August 18 but due to continued disruption in the House, the discussion could not be completed.

Both the Houses witnessed continuous disruptions throughout the Session and the productivity of Lok Sabha has been approximately 31% and that of Rajya Sabha approximately 33 %. Discussions could happen for only 37 hours out of total available 120 hours during this Session in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

