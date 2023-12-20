New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): After the suspension of 141 MPs--95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha--the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a circular for the suspended MPs, barring them from entering the Parliament chamber, lobby and galleries.

"As a result, the following consequences arise from their suspension and remain in force during the period of suspension: they cannot enter chambers, Lobby and galleries. They stand suspended from sittings of Parliamentary Committees of which they may be a member, No item is put down in the List of Business in their name," read the Lok Sabha circular.

"No notice tabled by them is acceptable during the period of their suspension. They cannot vote at elections to committees held during the period of their suspension. They are not entitled to the daily allowance for the period of suspension if suspended from the service of the House for the remainder of the session, as their stay at the place of duty cannot be regarded as a residence on duty under section 2(d) of Salary. Allowances and Pensions of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, as amended from time to time," further stated the circular.

A total of 141 MPs, 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha, were suspended following a ruckus over the opposition's demand for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said a nationwide protest will be held on December 22 against the suspension of 141 MPs following a ruckus over the demand by the Opposition for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.

"We have taken several decisions, one is on the suspended MPs. We will fight against this; this is wrong...We have united to fight against this. We have decided to hold a all-India protest against the suspension of MPs on December 22," Kharge said on Tuesday.

He further said that 28 parties participated in our fourth meeting and kept their thoughts before the committee of the alliance.

"We have passed a resolution that suspension is undemocratic. We will all have to fight to save democracy and all of us are ready to do that. We raised the issue of security breach in the Parliament. We have been saying for a long time that Union HM Amit Shah or PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about the issue of Parliament security breach, but they are refusing to do so," he added. (ANI)

