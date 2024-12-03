New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday requested the members of the House to not hold protests or demonstrations in front of the gates of Parliament as it causes serious hindrances to the movement of Members to the Parliament Chambers during the sittings of the Houses.

In a statement, the Lok Sabha Secretariat asserted that keeping building gates free from any blockage is also essential for ensuring the safety and security of Members in the Parliament House.

This comes after Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other leaders of INDIA bloc on Tuesday staged protest in the premises of the Parliament over the issue of the Adani indictment.

Protesting leaders held banners and raised several slogans, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into Adani indictment.

The sixth day of the Parliament witnessed dramatic events as INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest in the Parliament premises demanding a discussion on the Adani indictment.

Congress-led opposition MPs walked out of the lower house of the Parliament to mark dissatisfaction over Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's reply on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) issue.

In a post on Facebook, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi shared pictures of the protest saying, "Protesting at Makar Dwar, Parliament complex, today, asking the real question: Who will benefit from the billions of Adani, Modi ji? The Prime Minister's silence speaks volumes."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that this protest by INDIA bloc leaders marks the end of the protest that the opposition held in the last 6 days in Parliament. He added that from now onwards the opposition will cooperate in the proceedings of the Parliament.

"It's a whole set of issues to do with the Modi government's policies... To be very honest, it is a sort of clear signal to the ruling party that many of their policies have found very strong opposition throughout the country. While we are going to cooperate in the House from this morning, nonetheless there was one, sort of salvo to be fired as a form of protest before going out to debate and participate in the Parliamentary processes. Essentially, we are marking the end of the protest for the last 6 days in Parliament," Tharoor said.

Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till noon and then for the rest of the day. The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20. (ANI)

