New Delhi, India], February 26 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday called for collective efforts to eradicate evils in society, an official statement said.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, he urged all to ensure that their every step should be in the direction of building a better society. When societal evils would be eradicated, better world order would prevail, observed Birla.

Birla made these remarks at the Maha Shivratri programme organised at the Brahma Kumaris World Headquarters in Mount Abu.

He was the Chief Guest at the Navsrijan Aqua Laser Show inauguration event there. Lok Sabha Speaker also inaugurated the Dadi Prakashmani Wisdom Park on this auspicious occasion.

Extending greetings to the august gathering on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Birla said that the halo around Lord Shiva gives energy and strength to humanity. Lord Shiva gives a new perspective to our wisdom and knowledge and leads us from darkness to light and from weakness to strength, he added.

Lauding the contributions of the Brahma Kumaris to nation-building, Birla noted that the Brahma Kumaris, guided by the blessings of Lord Shiva, are showing light to the society to build a better world order. The approach of the Brahma Kumaris is a perfect mix of tradition and science, he observed. Birla was happy to note that the Brahma Kumaris are leading a movement to bring positive transformation in society to make human lives better, peaceful and connected to the almighty. A nation can be built by building individual character through knowledge, wisdom and spirituality and the Brahma Kumaris are a perfect example of this guiding spirit, Birla observed.

Referring to the canvas of activities of the Brahma Kumaris from protecting environment to campaign against drug abuse, initiatives in rural development, disaster management and women empowerment, Birla said that such works are brining positive transformation in society. The Speaker concluded his speech with the clarion call to resolve that every step of ours should be in the direction of nation-building and to create a better world order, based on unity, peace and prosperity.

Lumbaram Choudhary and BP Reddy, Members of Parliament were present among other dignitaries. (ANI)

