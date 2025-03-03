Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Kota MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with his wife, on Monday performed a special prayer and worship ceremony at Keshighat and offered his prayers to the Yamuna River.

Kota MP and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Vrindavan for a two-day religious trip. He is accompanied by his family and around 70 other members.

When asked about the Yamuna River cleaning campaign, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "I believe that both the Yamuna and Ganga should be kept clean. The constant flow of these rivers gives us new energy. I bow to the Yamuna on this sacred land of Yamuna. May it protect everyone. The mission to clean the Yamuna is underway, and an extensive campaign will be carried out to ensure its cleanliness."

Speaking about his visit, Lok Sabha Om Birla said, "The land of Govardhan, the land of Lord Krishna, the land of the Banke Bihari, all of them is the spiritual land. Only by coming to this earth one get spiritual energy, one gets spiritual consciousness, and millions of devotees of the country come here. Our spiritual shrines inspire people to live sattvik and truthful lives. I bow to this planet and with the spiritual energy that is here, we should benefit the country and make India develop and take everyone with the spirit of world fraternity."

After visiting Banke Bihari Temple, Om Birla will travel to Govardhan, where he will worship at the Girraj Ji Temple and the Shrinath Ji Temple. (ANI)

