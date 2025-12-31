New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended his warm greetings to the people of the country on the eve of the New Year on Wednesday.

He said that the New Year is not merely a change in the calendar; it is an occasion for renewed resolve. It is a time to chart new paths, embrace constructive change, and strive continuously to become better individuals.

In his message, Birla said, "On the advent of the New Year 2026, I convey my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all. May the coming year usher in new dreams, renewed enthusiasm, fresh possibilities, and abundant happiness in everyone's life."

"Let us come together on this occasion and reaffirm our commitment to bringing positive transformation in our lives. Along with personal progress in the year ahead, let us also contribute meaningfully to the task of nation-building. Let us resolve to adopt and promote indigenous products, for Swadeshi is not merely a concept, but a strong pillar of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

He also said that in the New Year, every citizen should pledge to study the Constitution, understand its lofty ideals of justice, equality, liberty, rights, and duties, and reflect these values in conduct and everyday life.

"Let us all become active partners in the development of our nation and our states. Through our actions, thoughts, and behaviour, let us endeavour to bring about constructive, lasting change," he said.

He said that if all the citizens move forward together with determination, discipline, and dedication, 2026 will add a golden chapter not only to the individual lives but also to the destiny of our nation.

In the end, he said, "May the New Year bless everyone with good health, peace, prosperity, and success. Once again, I extend my warm New Year greetings and best wishes to all." (ANI)

