Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla garlanded the statue of Lord Birsa Munda in Ranchi on Sunday along with Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth as he made his first visit to the city.

Birla stated that activist Birsa Munda made a lot of struggle, which protected tribal communities and inspired people.

"For the honour of the tribal communities, nature and culture, he did a lot of struggle, and that inspires a lot of people... Due to his struggle, tribal communities are protected and their pride still exists in the country..." Birla told the media.

Earlier today, MoS Sanjay Seth said that Birla would be welcomed in Ranchi according to the tribal culture.

"Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is coming to Ranchi... Here, the common people are getting a chance to welcome the Lok Sabha Speaker for the first time. He will be welcomed according to our tribal culture..." Seth told the media.

Seth also stated that it was a matter of pride for Jharkhand to welcome Om Birla to the state."Indian democracy is the strongest democracy in the world, and the temple of that democracy is the Parliament. In such a situation, it is a matter of pride for us that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha has come here..." he added.

The Lok Sabha speaker will be on a two-day visit to Jharkhand and will address delegates during the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand today, as per a release.

During his visit to Jharkhand, Birla will also pay floral tributes at the statute of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Birsa Chowk Ranchi. He will also participate in the Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh by various societies at Swaran Bhoomi in Ranchi.Union Ministers, Members of Parliament and former MPs are scheduled to participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in Jamshedpur.

The Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) has been at the heart of Jharkhand's economic landscape since its founding in 1948. It has a robust membership of over 1,500 entities and an indirect reach that impacts over 175,000 people.

Earlier on May 15, Om Birla extended birthday greetings to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and wished him great health, happiness, prosperity and long life."Birthday wishes to Shri Pinarayi Vijayan Ji, Chief Minister of Kerala. Wishing you great health, happiness, prosperity, and long life," Om Birla wrote in a post on X. (ANI)

