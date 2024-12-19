Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, December 19, issued strict instructions prohibiting political parties, Member of Parliament (MP), or groups of members from holding demonstrations at the gates of Parliament House, said sources. The decisive action, aimed at preserving decorum and ensuring the smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament, comes in response to the controversy that erupted following a heated scuffle between INDIA Bloc leaders and NDA MPs in the Sansad premises, allegedly sparked by an insult to BR Ambedkar. The BJP MPs claimed that two of its MPs, Pratap Chandra Sarangi from Balasore in Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh, were injured after purportedly being pushed by opposition leaders. Sarangi accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing an MP, causing him to collide and fall, resulting in a head injury, an allegation that the Congress MP vehemently denied. Parliament Brawl: BJP MP Pratap Sarangi Accuses LoP Rahul Gandhi of Pushing Him, Congress Leader Dismisses Claim, Says ‘They Blocked and Threatened Us’.

'No Protests at Gates of Parliament House', Says OM Birla

#BREAKING Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has issued strict instructions prohibiting political parties, MPs, or groups of members from holding dharnas or demonstrations at the gates of Parliament House: Sources pic.twitter.com/aNy14N0HkM — IANS (@ians_india) December 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)