New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Lok Sabha will begin its proceedings on Tuesday with obituary references to the passing away of former MPs Tilakdhari Prasad Singh, Ram Rati Bind, and Shibu Soren.

According to the List of Business issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to move amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, for consideration and passage in the House. The Union Sports Minister will also move the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in the lower house of the Parliament.

Also Read | Is Ethanol Blending in Petrol Harming Your Car Mileage and Engine Life? Petroleum Ministry Issues Detailed Rebuttal to Concerns Over E20 Petrol, Acknowledges 'Marginal Decrease in Mileage'.

The National Sports Governance Bill aims to "provide for the development and promotion of sports, welfare measures for sportspersons, ethical practices based on basic universal principles of good governance, ethics and fair play of the Olympic and sports movement, the Olympic Charter, the Paralympic Charter, international best practices and established legal standards and to provide for the resolution of sports grievances and sports disputes in a unified, equitable and effective manner and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration."

In addition, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move amendments to the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for further consideration and passage.

Also Read | What Is Anatomical Comparison of Genital Features? Know How Groundbreaking Body Mapping Tech Was Used To Identify Prajwal Revanna in Sex Videos and Nail Him in Rape Case.

"That the Bill for enabling reservation of seats in accordance with article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken into consideration," the list of business read.

Union Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, to update and unify existing law to align with international maritime treaties.

Sonowal will move that the Bill aimed at consolidating and amending the laws related to merchant shipping be taken up for consideration. The Bill seeks to align India's maritime regulations with its international treaty obligations, promote the growth of Indian shipping, and ensure the effective management of the Indian mercantile marine in a manner that serves the national interest.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Amar Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey will present reports of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on various subjects, highlighting the action taken by the government on recommendations in the previous reports, including "Misappropriation of Public Money in Department of Posts, Establishment and Operationalisation of Sagar Prahari Bal, Indo-Nepal Border Road Project, and Manpower and Logistics Management in Delhi Police."

The proceedings of the House will begin at 11:00 AM today. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)