New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Lok Sabha will further discuss the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on the third day of the ongoing Winter session of Parliament.

Both these Bills were moved in the Lower House on Tuesday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for consideration and passage.

In addition to that, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha to establish a Central Tribal University in Telangana.

Moreover, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present a statement showing Supplementary Demands for Grants - First Batch for 2023-24 and Demands for Excess Grants for 2020-2021.

Union State Minister of Textiles, Darshana Jardosh will pass a motion for the members of the House to elect two members from amongst themselves to serve as members of the National Jute Board.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations of the Standing Committee on Commerce on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations contained in the 172nd Report of the Committee on Promotion and Regulation of E-Commerce in India.

Parkash will also make a statement on the status of the implementation of the recommendations contained in the 180th Report of the Standing Committee on Commerce on Demands for Grants (2023-24) about the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Minister of State for the Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh will make a statement on the recommendations contained in the 375th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2023-2024) pertaining to the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research.

PP Chaudhary and Queen Oja will present the Twenty-fifth Report of the Committee on External Affairs on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations contained in the Twentieth Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of External Affairs for the year 2023-24.

Rama Devi and Chhatar Singh Darbar will make statements of Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment.

Kirit Solanki and Prince Raj will lay on table the Study Visit Report of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to Havelock Island, Port Blair, Mahabalipuram and Mumbai from August 24 to August 29.

Jitendra Singh for Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Danve Raosaheb Dadarao for Ministry of Railways; and Ministry of Coal; Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; Anupriya Singh Patel for Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Darshana Vikram Jardosh for Ministry of Textiles; Som Parkash for Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Devusinh Chauhan for Ministry of Communications will be laying papers on the Table.

The Winter Session will culminate on December 22. (ANI)

