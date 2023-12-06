New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha is likely to continue the discussion, initiated on Tuesday, on the prevailing economic situation in the country, as the Parliament convenes on Day 3 of the ongoing Winter Session on Wednesday.

According to sources, the discussion on a short-duration notice on the economic situation in the country, which was initiated by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday, is to be continued in the Upper House on Wednesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table a statement showing the Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2023-24, sources said.

Further, BJP MP Sumer Solanki and Biju Janata Dal MP Niranjan Bishi are likely to initiate a discussion on the Study Visit Report of the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to Havelock Island, Port Blair, Mahabalipuram and Mumbai from August 24, 2023 to August 29, 2023 in the Upper House.

According to sources, Aam Aadmi Party MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai are also likely to table the Twenty Fifth Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in the Twentieth Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of External Affairs for the year 2023-24.

On the second day of the Winter Session, on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha saw a debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

On Monday, the first day of the Winter Session, two Bills were tabled and passed, with the Rajya Sabha also deciding to lift the suspension of AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

The Standing Committee reports on 'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023', 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023', and 'The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023' were also tabled in the two Houses.

The Winter Session will culminate on December 22. (ANI)

