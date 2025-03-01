Ranchi, Mar 1 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday described the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha as the "biggest temples of democracy", emphasising that there are no barriers or discriminations for anyone wishing to enter.

"The voice of this temple reaches everyone," Soren said during the inaugural session of a two-day training-cum-orientation programme organised for the members of the sixth Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the members at the conference hall of the state assembly, the CM said, "Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha are the greatest temples of democracy. This is the only temple where no one faces discrimination or restriction in entering. It is our responsibility to preserve the dignity and grandeur of this temple."

Soren said, "I won't comment on how far and to whom the voices of temples, mosques, or Gurudwaras reach, but the voice of the temple of democracy reaches everyone—be it Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, the rich, or the poor."

The objective of the programme is to familiarise the legislators with parliamentary system, legislative proceedings, and the decorum of the House.

The CM highlighted the diverse experience within the assembly, stating, "This time, we have a good mix of senior and first-time members. There are 20 members who have been elected for the first time. Twenty four members have been elected for a second term, 17 for a third term, 12 for a fourth term, four for a fifth term, one for a sixth term, two for a seventh term, and one member, Stephen Marandi, has been elected for the ninth time. With this combination and the cooperation of all, we will take this state forward."

The training programme was led by Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, who provided detailed insights into House proceedings and legislative functions.

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, also spoke about the functioning of the House in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP legislator CP Singh advocated for longer assembly sessions to address issues faced by members in their respective constituencies.

"Every government prefers shorter assembly sessions, but across all governments, the total number of assembly days in a year rarely exceeds 35. I believe there should be a law that mandates at least 60 days of sessions in a year for states like Jharkhand, where there are 81 members in the assembly. Shorter sessions don't allow enough time to address the issues faced by members and their constituencies," Singh said.

