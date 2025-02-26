Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26 (ANI): Reacting to the Lokayukta Police giving a clean chit to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and his wife in the MUDA scam, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said that the investigation does not rule out irregularities in the land allotment.

"The MUDA scam and the Lokayukta's investigation does not say that it is not an irregular allotment. The Lokayukta only concluded that it was the fault of the officers to do something illegal," he said.

He further alleged that Siddaramaiah and his family benefited from illegal land allotment.

"The fact that Siddaramaiah and his family got land allocated to them illegally has been established...The sitting Chief Minister of Karnataka and his family have benefited from the land allotment is now not a secret,' he said.

Accusing the Congress party of involvement in land scams, he added, "It is a widely known fact...The fact that Congress is in the business of land grabbing is now known. The Lokayukta has concluded that it is the fault of the officer. This officer is a Congress MP in Karnataka who left the service and joined the Congress party. The fact that Congress is involved deeply in these types of illegal land grabbing has been established and it has to be investigated either by some central agency or some other agency."

On February 20 after Karnataka Lokayukta SP Udesh submitted an interim 8,000-page B Report in connection with the MUDA scam case, state Minister Priyank Kharge said, " Lokayukta is an independent investigative agency...if they have given a clean chit to CM, I welcome that. CM has already said that there was no scam and no involvement of any family members, which has been proved in the investigation...we are not here to satisfy the BJP, the same Lokayukta gave clean chit to the BJP in many cases and that time, Lokayukta was fine for them..." (ANI)

