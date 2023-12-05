Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 5 (ANI): Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday conducted raids at 63 locations belonging to 13 government officials across the state.

According to sources, raids were conducted on premises of 13 government officials, reportedly in connection to dispropoertionate asset cases.

During the raids, cash worth Rs 6 lakh, 3 kg of gold, diamonds worth Rs 25 lakh, and antiques worth Rs 5 lakhs were recovered, Lokayukta officials said.

Earlier, Lokayukta, on August 17, raided 48 locations across Karnataka, probing charges of alleged corruption by officials. These raids were carried out at 48 locations, including Bidar, Dharwad, Kodagu, Raichur, Davangere, and Chitradurga.

A former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineer in Davangere, a constable in Bidar and a sub-district officer in Kodagu were among those whose premises were raided by the Lokaykta.

Lokayukta officials also raided a district official in Madikeri district. (ANI)

