Canacona (Goa) [India], December 8 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that Lokotsav is organised every year to carry forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Antyodaya, Sarvodaya and Gramodaya.

"Lokotsav' is organised every year to carry forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Antyodaya, Sarvodaya and Gramodaya'. This is organised by the speaker of the state, Ramesh Tawadkarji. It reflects the culture and tradition of Goa", CM Sawant said while speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Accidentally Shot in Head Inside Police Station in Aligarh, in Serious Condition; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

"Our government has always supported this initiative and will keep supporting it in the future", he added.

'Lokotsav' is a ten-day long festival organised by the government of Goa. The festival is a reflection of the culture of the state.

Also Read | ICSE, ISC 2024 Date Sheet: Class 10, 12 Exams Time Table Out on cisce.org, Know How to Check.

Various folk artists take part in the festival to present folk dances and music. Also, various craftsmen from across the country participate in 'Lokotsav' to showcase their handicraft items.

As per an official statement by the state government, over 50,000 people participate in the festival every year.

Earlier today, CM Pramod Sawant inaugurated the festival in the Poinguinim village in the Canacona municipal corporation in Goa. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)