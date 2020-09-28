New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that it is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date.

CBI is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigation is continuing, CBI said in a statement.

Also Read | India’s Defence Acquisition Council Approves Procurement of 72,000 Sig Sauer Assault Rifles.

Currently, the CBI is probing the death case, while the NCB is probing the drug angle and the ED is investigating the alleged money laundering matter.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

Also Read | Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Version Launched in India at Rs 7.95 Crore; Features, Specifications & Other Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)