Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday said "steps will follow" based on reports of officials on the allegation of a poll expenditure official that the Returning Officer of Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency is showing favouritism towards DMK candidate A Raja.

Asked about the allegation, Sahoo told reporters, "we have taken note of this based on press report. After receiving reports of concerned officials, further steps will follow."

Also Read | Odisha: BJD Declares Fresh List of Candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and Assembly Polls (Watch Video).

The top state election official was answering a question on the allegation of an assistant expenditure observer in Nilgiris that the Returning Officer is "showing favouritism towards DMK candidate A Raja," and that he has requested interference from top poll officials to ensure free and fair polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)