India News | Lord Buddha Guides Us to Follow Ideals of Peace, Love, Harmony: LoP Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and said that Lord Buddha's life guides people to follow the ideals of peace, love, and harmony.

"Gautam Buddha's thoughts showed humanity the path of truth, compassion and non-violence. His life even today guides us to follow the ideals of peace, love and harmony. Happy Buddha Purnima to all of you," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended greetings and said that Lord Buddha's "timeless life" and profound teachings resonate across cultures and generations.

"His principles of truth, compassion, non-violence, and equality have indelibly shaped our world, civilisational values and continue to inspire. Our warm greetings on Buddha Purnima. May harmony, unity, and virtuous living flourish," Kharge posted on X.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and said that Lord Buddha's life will always inspire the world community towards "compassion and peace."

"Best wishes to all countrymen on Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha's messages, based on the principles of truth, equality and harmony, have been a guide for humanity. His life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will always inspire the world community towards compassion and peace," PM Modi posted on X.

President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the people of India and followers of Lord Buddha worldwide.

"On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens and the followers of Lord Buddha all over the world. The immortal message of non-violence, love and kindness given by Bhagwan Buddha, the embodiment of compassion, is the basic mantra for the welfare of mankind. His ideals strengthen our faith in eternal values of equality, harmony and social justice. His teachings inspire us to live a life based on morality," President Murmu said.

She further asked to adopt the ideals in our lives and contribute in "building a peaceful, harmonious and developed Bharat."

Buddha Purnima, also known as Vesak, marks the birth, enlightenment, and Mahaparinirvana (death) of Gautama Buddha. (ANI)

