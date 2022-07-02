Puri (Odisha), Jul 2 (PTI) A day after the chariot pulling, the divine siblings - Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath - on Saturday entered Sri Gundicha temple marking the end of a major portion of the nine-day Ratha Jatra festival in Puri.

The deities, who remained seated on the chariots overnight, were taken into Sri Gunducha Temple, considered their birthplace, amid chanting of Sanskrit slokas as the air rented with “Jai Jagannath” by thousands of devotees.

They will remain in Sri Gundiucha Temple till 'Bahuda' Jatra or return car festival on July 9 when the Trinity will come back to the 12th century Jagannath temple.

All their daily rituals will be observed now in Sri Gundicha Temple. Meanwhile, at least 20 of the 752 earthen ovens in the Sri Gundicha temple kitchen were damaged.

It is alleged that miscreants vandalised the ovens on Friday night.

“It is not known who is behind this incident. The servitors who were in charge of the kitchen need to have monitored the condition of the chulhas (ovens). There should be no doubt about security lapses. Aaction should be taken against the erring persons,” said senior servitor Binayak Dasmahapatra. Narayan Mahasuar, president of the Suar Mahasuar Nijog, the body of servitors who prepare Mahaprasad in the Jagannath temple, said that around 20 earthen ovens which were recently built have been damaged.

“We have informed the matter to the authorities,” he said.

A similar incident was reported from the main Jagannath temple in April. One person was arrested in that connection.

