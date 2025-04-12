Agartala, Apr 12 (PTI) Unknown persons on Saturday installed an idol of Lord Ram at the location where the statue of eminent Communist leader Baidyanath Majumder had been dismantled in Tripura's Unakoti district shortly after the Left Front's defeat in 2018, a CPI(M) leader claimed.

The installation of the idol coincided with the party's ongoing plans to build a new statue of Majumder, a former chief minister, to honour his legacy.

Also Read | BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Launch Hisar-Ayodhya Flight During Haryana Visit on April 14.

"Soon after the BJP came to power in 2018, the statue of Majumder, who had dedicated his entire life to the people, was dismantled at Srirampur trijunction in Kailashahar," CPI(M) Unakoti district president Krishnendu Chowdhury told PTI.

He added that the party, in collaboration with local people, is currently working on installing a new statue of the late leader at the same site as a mark of respect.

Also Read | WhatsApp Down: Meta-Owned Platform Suffers Outage in India, Users Unable To Send Messages and Upload Status.

"This morning, we saw that an idol of Lord Ram had been installed at the spot. As a Hindu, I have no objection to the installation of Lord Ram's idol. They could have built a temple elsewhere and placed the idol there with full respect. What they have done here is nothing short of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma," Chowdhury said.

He added that the party will hold a rally on Sunday to register a strong protest against the installation of Lord Ram's idol at the location where Majumder's statue had stood during the Left Front regime.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)